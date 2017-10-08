Mrs Barista

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Location: West Yorkshire



yorksguy1865 wrote: What I do find daft about this is that the gate is opened when city games are on so what allam is saying is we will close the gate to stop a terrorist attack when the stadium is empty but leave it open to make it easier for the terrorist when there is a bunch of people in there...

Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me. Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Mrs Barista wrote: Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.

With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals. With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals. Mrs Barista

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Location: West Yorkshire

PCollinson1990 wrote: With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.

The response from councillors, at least on Twitter and in the poorly articulated "statements" seems high on emotion and low on detailed critique and dismantling of the rationale put forward by the SMC. Whether that's through lack of capability, appetite or resources to fund appropriately specialist legal counsel I don't know, but posturing about taking the gate down themselves then having to concede that in the main it will stay shut is exactly the response the Allams would have been hoping for IMO.

