Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:13 am
ComeOnYouUll
Mrs Barista wrote:
I’m not quite sure I understand the terrorist threat and how this gate mitigates it. What’s the theory?


That terrorists wishing to attack the stadium are too thick to go via West Park.
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:50 am
the cal train
few bike locks and it'll stay open for a while :D
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 am
paintman
Terrorists are only interested in killing as many innocent people as they can not blowing up empty buildings.
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:09 am
Mrs Barista
yorksguy1865 wrote:
What I do find daft about this is that the gate is opened when city games are on so what allam is saying is we will close the gate to stop a terrorist attack when the stadium is empty but leave it open to make it easier for the terrorist when there is a bunch of people in there...

Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 am
PCollinson1990
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.

With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.
Who is online

