Mrs Barista wrote:
Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.
With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, DiggerHFC, knockersbumpMKII, Mulder, paintman, PCollinson1990, Plum Bob, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23 and 366 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,966
|2,932
|76,284
|4,559
|SET
|