WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gategate

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Gategate

Post a reply
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:18 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25171
Location: West Yorkshire
Good news that the police/fire brigade have taken action. Can’t believe for a second we’ve heard the last of this though.
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:58 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4144
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Mrs Barista wrote:
Good news that the police/fire brigade have taken action. Can’t believe for a second we’ve heard the last of this though.


In sure there'll some statement from the Allams in due course threatening to do something maybe move to Melton......... oh hang a minute that's was years ago.

Hope they get fined for wasting Police & Fire Brigade time when they just had to open the gate.

So now the emergency services will be in the firing line no doubt for daring to actually take action. W⚓️s the pair of them.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Gategate
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:41 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 778
So, it’s now locked again, the gutless council running scared of the Allams again!
Re: Gategate
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:05 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6443
Not just that the Council had even blocked it off although the local councillor was threatening to tear it down! His actions seemed to have worked too as the SMC have backed down!!

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hul ... row-594780

A victory for common sense!!
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:43 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 778
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Not just that the Council had even blocked it off although the local councillor was threatening to tear it down! His actions seemed to have worked too as the SMC have backed down!!

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hul ... row-594780

A victory for common sense!!

Agreed that it's a partial victory, but it shouldn't be locked at all, it's public land.
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:44 am
TrevLovesJanice User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2076
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
I honestly expect the next thing will be to lock it for FC games unless we agree to pay to open it.

Just you wait.....
Re: Gategate
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:56 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4144
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Agreed that it's a partial victory, but it shouldn't be locked at all, it's public land.


Struggle to understand what land the SMC 'own' when it is all land owned by the Council. The gate has been put there for one reason and that's to make life difficult for everyone in the City that uses that route in everyday life . The terrorism threat excuse is just trying to hide behind the fear factor and is pathetic. I'm sure a gate is really going to stop someone when the stadium can be accessed easily from the park.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Armavinit, B&WFAN, Chris71, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Eton st robin, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, TrevLovesJanice and 363 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,8503,16276,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.