Mrs Barista wrote:
Good news that the police/fire brigade have taken action. Can’t believe for a second we’ve heard the last of this though.
In sure there'll some statement from the Allams in due course threatening to do something maybe move to Melton......... oh hang a minute that's was years ago.
Hope they get fined for wasting Police & Fire Brigade time when they just had to open the gate.
So now the emergency services will be in the firing line no doubt for daring to actually take action. W⚓️s the pair of them.
