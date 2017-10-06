WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gategate

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Gategate

Post a reply
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:18 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25166
Location: West Yorkshire
Good news that the police/fire brigade have taken action. Can’t believe for a second we’ve heard the last of this though.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Budgiezilla, Darrell, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, oggy123, Paddyfc, SirStan, threepennystander, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 372 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,1213,00476,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.