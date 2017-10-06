The Dentist Wilf

2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!

The whole situation regarding the SMC/Allams in regard to the Stadium is beyond a farce now and the Council need to seriously look at the mess they've got into with the Allams over the fact they are in affect the SMC.



The time has come for HCC to take serious steps now to start a process to oust the Allams from having anything to do with the stadium other than them paying to use it for Hull City.

The Allams seem to be do everything possible to make life difficult for the Council (some of their own doing) and the good people of this City all because they don't get their own way. They are pathetic, childish bullies and the sooner the council are rid of them the better, the gift to the City really was the joke of century that was bought by so many in the council & media.

The only people the Allams ever look out for is themselves and only themselves, the fact he claims to be philanthropic is another pile of dung to put of the mountain of 5h!t from them. I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like! jimmyfivebellies

Armavinit wrote: IMO the reason the Allams are constantly fuelling the feud is they actually want rid of the Stadium Management company. I’m led to believe they’ve loaded it with debt, possibly up to £12 million, and it’s become a burden they no longer want due to it’s impact on any sale of City.

Debt accrued from the football club has been placed on to the SMC,namely through community coaches (Tigers Trust) Debt accrued from the football club has been placed on to the SMC,namely through community coaches (Tigers Trust) Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)



Lets not forget the £1million he gave to Kr literally just to try to pee us off cos he didn't want us in "his" stadium.



Wasn't it a Labour council that essentially gave away the asset and the opportunity to get some of the money back they'd spent on it, including being able to utilise their property without being charged for it.

the whole thing was a massive cockup from day 1 and the council don't have the know-how or gumption to rectify the mistakes made.



Cllr Alan Clark wrote: Local resident just called to tell me that the police have forced the SMC gate open for public safety. number 6

https://twitter.com/SummoTCB/status/916396958054412288 humberside fire brigade have removed the gate at the request of humberside police after they asked, then instructed the smc to open the gates who refusesd after 100s of people were stuck on the footpath over the railway lines! no way will the council allow the smc/allams to put another one in its place surely!?

