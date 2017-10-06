The whole situation regarding the SMC/Allams in regard to the Stadium is beyond a farce now and the Council need to seriously look at the mess they've got into with the Allams over the fact they are in affect the SMC.
The time has come for HCC to take serious steps now to start a process to oust the Allams from having anything to do with the stadium other than them paying to use it for Hull City.
The Allams seem to be do everything possible to make life difficult for the Council (some of their own doing) and the good people of this City all because they don't get their own way. They are pathetic, childish bullies and the sooner the council are rid of them the better, the gift to the City really was the joke of century that was bought by so many in the council & media.
The only people the Allams ever look out for is themselves and only themselves, the fact he claims to be philanthropic is another pile of dung to put of the mountain of 5h!t from them.