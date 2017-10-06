WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gategate

Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:50 am
ccs
Hull City Council only make references to Humberside Police in their statements.

https://twitter.com/Hullccnews
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:01 am
yorksguy1865
Looking on the pictures there seems to be a lower bit of fence next to it and a lower bit just along the grass so will probably just climb over them. Or walk across that bit of grassland that leads down to the car park and just bypass it. Bloody annoying though...
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:05 pm
Trawlerman
Terrorist/security risk, I'm 64 and could easily climb over that gate so I'm sure someone intent on mischief wouldn't be stopped by a four/five foot gate.
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:39 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Yeh Trawlerman but how many councillors can climb over it, I think perhaps maybe that's more of the issue!! :lol: :lol:
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:20 pm
Chris71
The whole situation regarding the SMC/Allams in regard to the Stadium is beyond a farce now and the Council need to seriously look at the mess they've got into with the Allams over the fact they are in affect the SMC.

The time has come for HCC to take serious steps now to start a process to oust the Allams from having anything to do with the stadium other than them paying to use it for Hull City.
The Allams seem to be do everything possible to make life difficult for the Council (some of their own doing) and the good people of this City all because they don't get their own way. They are pathetic, childish bullies and the sooner the council are rid of them the better, the gift to the City really was the joke of century that was bought by so many in the council & media.
The only people the Allams ever look out for is themselves and only themselves, the fact he claims to be philanthropic is another pile of dung to put of the mountain of 5h!t from them.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:21 pm
jimmyfivebellies
Armavinit wrote:
IMO the reason the Allams are constantly fuelling the feud is they actually want rid of the Stadium Management company. I’m led to believe they’ve loaded it with debt, possibly up to £12 million, and it’s become a burden they no longer want due to it’s impact on any sale of City.

Debt accrued from the football club has been placed on to the SMC,namely through community coaches (Tigers Trust)
Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)

@Patrickmhullfc
