Gategate
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 25164
Location: West Yorkshire
What next? Farce. :lol:

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hul ... ash-585198
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:11 am
fc-eaststander
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006
Posts: 2042
Location: West Hull
why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:20 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 25164
Location: West Yorkshire
fc-eaststander wrote:
why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable

Does seem incredible that the Council own the ground, have not given consent for this change, yet are unable to take action..
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:53 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 774
The Council are scared of the Allams, the SMC RENT the ground, the Council OWN it, so the SMC should have to get permission from them anyway, wether its planning permission or simply “owners consent”.
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:36 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 25164
Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The Council are scared of the Allams, the SMC RENT the ground, the Council OWN it, so the SMC should have to get permission from them anyway, wether its planning permission or simply “owners consent”.

Indeed. Lots of “over our dead body” posturing about Airco and ultimately the Allams won. A succession of similar incremental activities designed to make the council look ridiculous but which presumably are not able to be challenged.
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:30 am
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011
Posts: 2837
SMC say Humberdside Police have said the gate should be closed for security reasons.

Council say Humberdside Police have said the gate does not need to be closed at any time.

Who do you believe?
Re: Gategate
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:35 am
Hessle Roader
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006
Posts: 4090
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
ccs wrote:
SMC say Humberdside Police have said the gate should be closed for security reasons.

Council say Humberdside Police have said the gate does not need to be closed at any time.

Who do you believe?



Perhaps, for clarity, Humberside Police should make a public statement. Then everyone will see who is telling the truth.
