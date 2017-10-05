fc-eaststander

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm

Posts: 2042

Location: West Hull



why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable FC TILL I DIE



COME ON U HULL Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25164

Location: West Yorkshire

fc-eaststander wrote: why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable

Does seem incredible that the Council own the ground, have not given consent for this change, yet are unable to take action.. Does seem incredible that the Council own the ground, have not given consent for this change, yet are unable to take action.. PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 773

The Council are scared of the Allams, the SMC RENT the ground, the Council OWN it, so the SMC should have to get permission from them anyway, wether its planning permission or simply “owners consent”. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25164

Location: West Yorkshire

PCollinson1990 wrote: The Council are scared of the Allams, the SMC RENT the ground, the Council OWN it, so the SMC should have to get permission from them anyway, wether its planning permission or simply “owners consent”.

Indeed. Lots of “over our dead body” posturing about Airco and ultimately the Allams won. A succession of similar incremental activities designed to make the council look ridiculous but which presumably are not able to be challenged. Indeed. Lots of “over our dead body” posturing about Airco and ultimately the Allams won. A succession of similar incremental activities designed to make the council look ridiculous but which presumably are not able to be challenged. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Carisma HFC, Foti with the goaty, Hessle Roader, PCollinson1990 and 195 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,644,515 2,122 76,274 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























