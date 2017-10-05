Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm Posts: 2042 Location: West Hull
why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 25164 Location: West Yorkshire
fc-eaststander wrote:
why they don't just take a couple of CC employees down and a police officer and just bolt cut the locks off and issue them with a fine god only knows if you drop a cig in town they issue you with a fine on the spot but someone blocks a public footpath and they do nothing its unbelievable
Does seem incredible that the Council own the ground, have not given consent for this change, yet are unable to take action..
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 25164 Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The Council are scared of the Allams, the SMC RENT the ground, the Council OWN it, so the SMC should have to get permission from them anyway, wether its planning permission or simply “owners consent”.
Indeed. Lots of “over our dead body” posturing about Airco and ultimately the Allams won. A succession of similar incremental activities designed to make the council look ridiculous but which presumably are not able to be challenged.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.