Cas
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:03 pm
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 407
Dropped Hardaker for Grand Final on Saturday due to a breach of club discipline. Kept fans informed, but no further comments. Our club could learn a lot from this,
Re: Cas
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:35 pm
Genehunt
Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 119
Hocks fault apparently
Re: Cas
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:09 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4128
Leythersteve wrote:
Dropped Hardaker for Grand Final on Saturday due to a breach of club discipline. Kept fans informed, but no further comments. Our club could learn a lot from this,


No different to when they made a similar annoucement regarding Chase. Thats their clubs policy.
Leigh's policy is different due to previous incidents of info being leaked.
Re: Cas
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:25 am
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 407
Quite a bit of cloak and dagger, so the rumour mongers can have a field day here at Leyth this season
Re: Cas
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:35 am
atomic
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4128
Not been much rumour mongering this season,only the obvious ones. So the policy in place at the Club is working.

Why change it?
