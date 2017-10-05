CHRISS

Left out of grand final squad.



Breach of club discipline a few weeks ago.



What an r'sole

And that is one of the reason's i'm glad we didn't approach him, as good as he can be he will ALWAYS do something daft - in this case whatever it is it may cost his club the Grand Final !!



