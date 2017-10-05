WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BIG things

Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:55 pm
Bobby_Peru wrote:
So is John Clarke and his team still at the club? Meet one of his assistants in the gym and he was a really good bloke.


Was it just me, or did there seem to be a deliberate change in the conditioning this year to make us slow and steady throughout the match with increased stamina, as opposed to being skilful and attempting to blow away teams in the first 20 then clinging on, as in past seasons.

Unless it was simply a case of us not being arsed until the second half when the match was lost and trying to regain a bit of credibility before the final whistle.

It’s just that after the grand final of 2016 we seemed to have a plan to try and emulate Wigan’s style for 2017, and failed big time.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:12 pm
karetaker wrote:
It’s all taking a bit to long though,constant stream of people going and absolute silence coming the other way.


Eh? Absolute silence when linked to an article about the new coach?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:16 pm
It does feel like we might be suffering from "Neymar syndrome" without the millions of course but in terms of teams and agents knowing we've got cash on the hip to negotiate hard for.

Frustrating but season 2017 not even over yet.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:57 pm
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Eh? Absolute silence when linked to an article about the new coach?


There is zero news in that artical. Its hardly a revelation that the coach(unnamed) understands what is expected and we are looking for new players.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:39 pm
I never get inspired by people in sport that talk up their ambitions.

Sunderland and Aston Villa change their manager every year, and it's always the same. "Massive club this", "sleeping giant", "we all know the expectations here are huge".

If Wayne Bennett, Craig Bellamy moved to a new club, would they be sitting there talking about the massive ambitions for the club etc, I can't see it. They would have those ambitions but it would not need talking about.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:49 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Yep clean sweep. 9 years we failed to win the GF, those in the role for the majority of that time are ripe for replacement.


'Baby' and 'bath water' springs to mind :mrgreen:
