Bobby_Peru wrote: So is John Clarke and his team still at the club? Meet one of his assistants in the gym and he was a really good bloke.

Was it just me, or did there seem to be a deliberate change in the conditioning this year to make us slow and steady throughout the match with increased stamina, as opposed to being skilful and attempting to blow away teams in the first 20 then clinging on, as in past seasons.Unless it was simply a case of us not being arsed until the second half when the match was lost and trying to regain a bit of credibility before the final whistle.It’s just that after the grand final of 2016 we seemed to have a plan to try and emulate Wigan’s style for 2017, and failed big time.