Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:59 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2129
I think players choosing Tonga, Samoa or whoever over the established teams such as NZ and Australia can only give the World Cup more credibility and a higher profile, as it will lead to more competitive games and not have massive blow out scores, which the anti RL media will be quick to pick up on.
