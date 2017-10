Well the RLIF have opened the door but I salute Fafita and Tualomolo (sp?) for putting the heritage before the dollars they'd have got at the world cup.



Quite possible Fafita is sticking two fingers up at the Aussie RL establishment but after being dragged through the coals by the moral guardians of the game, missing out on selection last year and the Clive Churchill medal he maybe has justification for having the hump?