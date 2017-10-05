WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Puzzled

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:55 pm
djcool


Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2474
Location: Halifax
We will have players in the World Cup such as Finny and Grix for Ireland
Re: Puzzled
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:34 pm
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9576
Location: wakefield
BOJ042 wrote:
is anybody surprised that he did that!! surely tell them before they named you - looks so so bad - he will never play for Australia again...

it could be a Australia vs Tonga Final they have now a very very strong team - England and nz would be worried I think.


I don't think it's his place to tell them at all.
He can't choose. He accepts an invitation or not.
They needed to ask before naming him.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Deeencee, JINJER, Joe Banjo, musson, PHe, PopTart, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 319 guests

