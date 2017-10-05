BOJ042 wrote:
is anybody surprised that he did that!! surely tell them before they named you - looks so so bad - he will never play for Australia again...
it could be a Australia vs Tonga Final they have now a very very strong team - England and nz would be worried I think.
I don't think it's his place to tell them at all.
He can't choose. He accepts an invitation or not.
They needed to ask before naming him.
