One thing that puzzles me is how certain players can just shift allegiance from one country to another willy nilly?! Players from NZ and Australia named in squads, then suddenly wanting to play for Tonga etc?!! I thought these people are proud of their nationality and heritage? Yet they have played for two nations, in the odd instance three!! Fifita named in the Aussie squad, not like he missed out on selection, yet now he's switched?!



One thing that puzzles me is how certain players can just shift allegiance from one country to another willy nilly?! Players from NZ and Australia named in squads, then suddenly wanting to play for Tonga etc?!! I thought these people are proud of their nationality and heritage? Yet they have played for two nations, in the odd instance three!! Fifita named in the Aussie squad, not like he missed out on selection, yet now he's switched?!

Speaking of Fifita, brings me onto ourselves and the season some of our players have had. No-one in the dream team, virtually no mention/representation on man of steel night, and barring a miracle, probably no-one in our squad deemed good enough to represent their country?! I'm not actually sure who Bill Tupou, and our Fifita are eligible to play for, but looking at the names in the squads announced, they are as good as those selected for me, unfashionable wakey again eh.......?

Tupou has played for Tonga before and I'm a bit surprised he isn't in the squad after the season he's had but tbh they do have the likes of Konrad Hurrell, Michael Jennings, William Hopoate & David Fusitu'a who can play Centre. Tonga have a really strong back line, but light on halves. They're gonna be a handful for anyone that's for sure.



As for Andrew Fifita, it seems a bit of a two fingered salute to the Aussie RL imo. They gave him a torrid time last year and then didn't pick him when he was arguably the worlds best Prop. As for Dave, If his twin qualifies, he will I imagine and I'd have picked him in their squad instead of Sam Moa tbh.



They've got a cracking forward pack anyway with fifita and Taumalolo, along with BMM, Sika Manu, Ukuma Ta'ai etc.



Tbh being selfish, let them get their rest and recuperation and come back for pre season nice and refreshed. Be a massive hit to us if they picked say Fifita and he got a bad injury. PopTart

Dual nationality.

For most of the time the big games are only the big three.

In world cup year they get the chance to play for their heritage team.

A lot of families migrate to Oz or NZ for a better life so there is a lot of dual national players.



Before being the opportunity to switch they would always have chosen the big team where the money and prestige is. This allows Tonga and Samoa a chance to show their strength and will hopefully get players choosing these teams over their adopted one in future.



PopTart wrote: Dual nationality.

For most of the time the big games are only the big three.

In world cup year they get the chance to play for their heritage team.

A lot of families migrate to Oz or NZ for a better life so there is a lot of dual national players.



Before being the opportunity to switch they would always have chosen the big team where the money and prestige is. This allows Tonga and Samoa a chance to show their strength and will hopefully get players choosing these teams over their adopted one in future.



I understand what you are saying, and maybe in that part of the world it's a different mentality in the way representing an area of the world rather than one nation perhaps. The rules obviously allows this, and maybe that puzzles me also, it's just seems a bit weird you can be named in one country's squad, then just a matter of weeks before the tournament starts you jump into another squad! Can you imagine say, if Harry Kane had Welsh grandparents, was named in England's world cup squad next Summer, then a fortnight before it begins, decides he'd like to play for Wales instead!! Sometimes RL can be a bit of a laughing stock the way it conducts itself, we don't do ourselves any favours sometimes in the way it's promoted and regulated.

