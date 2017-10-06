(Website)

jonh wrote: Ignorant.



Style over squad.



Madge over Noble.

I will have a pint of whatever you have had.

So the best squad in SL has won 1 trophy in 4 years.

How does that work?

It is a total utter nonsense that we have the best squad in the competition.

The same tripe has been rolled out for the past few years.

Had a few beers last night and wasn't at my most eloquent. I apologise.



You have kind of made my point for me.



I personally don't think the squad is the problem. I'm fairly happy with the squad.



Yes we could do with some improvements in key areas mainly with a controlling half but if we dont bring anyone in I wouldn't be panicking.



The issue is with the negative dull style that we play, the playing staff will never reach their potential under such instruction.



Had a few beers last night and wasn't at my most eloquent. I apologise.

You have kind of made my point for me.

I personally don't think the squad is the problem. I'm fairly happy with the squad.

Yes we could do with some improvements in key areas mainly with a controlling half but if we dont bring anyone in I wouldn't be panicking.

The issue is with the negative dull style that we play, the playing staff will never reach their potential under such instruction.

Wane is staying that is clear, his and the coaching staffs challenge is to play a style that gets the best out of the players something he has failed to do so far.

For me we need a couple of x factor players to spark our attack. Wigan have been built on defence over the past few years and injuries apart when we have our strongest team on the park we can defend as good as any team. So the attack I think is simple to solve.



Escare to 1



Williams at 6 playing as a 2nd receiver no a left or right half but across the park



Sam at 7 leading the attack.



Micky Mac as starting 9 with Tommy coming as impact 9 from the bench. Powell battling it out with them both as competition for places



Lockers at 13.



That spine would be easily good enough to win SL and re ignite the Wigan Fans enthusiasm. Why do I feel there is only me can see it. "We Need to start running hard and smashing people"



"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"



"The Culture needs to Change"



"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"



"We will be fitter than we have ever been"



"We will do contact like we have never done before"





"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"





SHAUN WANE 2009 ChrisA

That's all great, but it's the players off the ball that need to make the effort, they need to be working, giving options and creating doubt. Without this you get 1 man rugby with the ball just going through the hands. That is our biggest issue in my eyes, it's the entire way we set up, or don't as this season has progressed. Craft has been thrown out of the window and we've tried to play a posession and territory based game, thing is that failed as our forwards are as soft as sponge and our kicking game is dire at times. We seem to realise this each game and they end up forcing the pass trying to look for things that aren't there.

No problem john.

It would be a boring world if we all thought the same.

We are both passionate about the club but just have different views on the way forward.

No problem john.

It would be a boring world if we all thought the same.

We are both passionate about the club but just have different views on the way forward.

Is SW stays I have have no problems as long as we change our style and add a few players.

