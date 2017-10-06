Itchy Arsenal

jonh wrote: Ignorant.



Style over squad.



Madge over Noble.

I will have a pint of whatever you have had.

So the best squad in SL has won 1 trophy in 4 years.

How does that work?

It is a total utter nonsense that we have the best squad in the competition.

The same tripe has been rolled out for the past few years.

I will have a pint of whatever you have had.So the best squad in SL has won 1 trophy in 4 years.How does that work?It is a total utter nonsense that we have the best squad in the competition.The same tripe has been rolled out for the past few years.We are not particularly successful and play a style that is alien to the majority of supporters.

Itchy Arsenal wrote: I will have a pint of whatever you have had.

So the best squad in SL has won 1 trophy in 4 years.

How does that work?

It is a total utter nonsense that we have the best squad in the competition.

The same tripe has been rolled out for the past few years.

We are not particularly successful and play a style that is alien to the majority of supporters.



Clueless. However you are entitled to your opinion.

Itchy Arsenal wrote: I will have a pint of whatever you have had.

So the best squad in SL has won 1 trophy in 4 years.

How does that work?

It is a total utter nonsense that we have the best squad in the competition.

The same tripe has been rolled out for the past few years.

We are not particularly successful and play a style that is alien to the majority of supporters.



Had a few beers last night and wasn't at my most eloquent. I apologise.



You have kind of made my point for me.



I personally don't think the squad is the problem. I'm fairly happy with the squad.



Yes we could do with some improvements in key areas mainly with a controlling half but if we dont bring anyone in I wouldn't be panicking.



The issue is with the negative dull style that we play, the playing staff will never reach their potential under such instruction.



Had a few beers last night and wasn't at my most eloquent. I apologise.You have kind of made my point for me.I personally don't think the squad is the problem. I'm fairly happy with the squad.Yes we could do with some improvements in key areas mainly with a controlling half but if we dont bring anyone in I wouldn't be panicking.The issue is with the negative dull style that we play, the playing staff will never reach their potential under such instruction.Wane is staying that is clear, his and the coaching staffs challenge is to play a style that gets the best out of the players something he has failed to do so far.

