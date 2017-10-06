WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chairman's address

Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:19 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
If you win things there isn't a problem but not winning whilst playing a negative brand of rugby isn't ever going to be accepted.

I'm sure Lenagan knows that. It sounds like he's trying to take some pressure off Wanes shoulders because there is no doubt that next season is potentially career defining for him.

If things go badly he will probably be out of a job here and he doesn't seem the type who will have made too many friends elsewhere because he's Wigan to the core and doesn't mind upsetting the opposition.



Your spot on.

We accepted last seasons failings due to what happened at the end of the season.

Question is would people accept 5 years of us playing Wire style from 09-16 and not win a GF. Or would people be happier with what we had last season poor rugby but a GF win. I know they won the CC in the time but not the big prize. What if its a choice of one of them either play with style and win little trophies or play as we did in 2016 and win the big one.

I know both style and success is achievable but not always.

IL message was spot on he does not hide he knows we have issues hes not going to tell us what he tells Wane when in private. Big season ahead of Wane.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:33 pm
We have failed to dominate a decade that was set up for us to dominate between 2010-13. If Leeds win tomorrow they have won more than us in the 2010's (with daylight in 3rd place). I thought we had shrugged Leeds off in 2010 and most of 2011 but you have to grudgingly admire their tenacity. IL doesn't address how we get back to dominance or close to it other than more of the same.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:00 pm
Firstly I think Mr Lenagan is an outstanding owner and chairman.

He has without doubt saved this club from the embarrassment of relegation and clearly has the best interests of this great club at heart despite the losses incurred.

The main concern for me is the comment about winning at all costs, our style of play and the squad.

I 100% want to win, I think however the style of rugby we play is contrary to to that notion. Expecting to win trophies by playing rank bad negative rugby even in a diminished competition is totally unrealistic. I also agree with him about the squad. We have in my opinion the best squad in the league, however if we do not utilise it and play to our potential then what is the point in having a good squad.

Seems to me Mr Lenagan is attempting to deflect some of the performances away from a rightfully under pressure coach whilst not too subtly piling the pressure back on him by stating things will change next year.

Over to you Mr Wane.

Good luck.
