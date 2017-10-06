NickyKiss wrote:
If you win things there isn't a problem but not winning whilst playing a negative brand of rugby isn't ever going to be accepted.
I'm sure Lenagan knows that. It sounds like he's trying to take some pressure off Wanes shoulders because there is no doubt that next season is potentially career defining for him.
If things go badly he will probably be out of a job here and he doesn't seem the type who will have made too many friends elsewhere because he's Wigan to the core and doesn't mind upsetting the opposition.
Your spot on.
We accepted last seasons failings due to what happened at the end of the season.
Question is would people accept 5 years of us playing Wire style from 09-16 and not win a GF. Or would people be happier with what we had last season poor rugby but a GF win. I know they won the CC in the time but not the big prize. What if its a choice of one of them either play with style and win little trophies or play as we did in 2016 and win the big one.
I know both style and success is achievable but not always.
IL message was spot on he does not hide he knows we have issues hes not going to tell us what he tells Wane when in private. Big season ahead of Wane.