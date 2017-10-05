I have just watched Mr Lenagan's opening address at the after season awards night. I found it to be balanced, open, straight talking and overall very positive. I was impressed and it has renewed my optimism for next season.
He acknowledged our style of play, falling attendances and poor last few seasons, whilst bringing some perspective on the clubs position over the last 10 years.
I think he deserves a lot more credit than some give him credit for and I have grown to trust his leadership of the club. All in all, my enthusiasm for 2018 is reignited.
I recommend giving it a watch.
