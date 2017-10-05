WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chairman's address

Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:35 pm
Bigredwarrior




I have just watched Mr Lenagan's opening address at the after season awards night. I found it to be balanced, open, straight talking and overall very positive. I was impressed and it has renewed my optimism for next season.
He acknowledged our style of play, falling attendances and poor last few seasons, whilst bringing some perspective on the clubs position over the last 10 years.

I think he deserves a lot more credit than some give him credit for and I have grown to trust his leadership of the club. All in all, my enthusiasm for 2018 is reignited.

I recommend giving it a watch.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:38 pm
Wigg'n




Cheers Ian.

Where can we watch it?
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:43 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
NickyKiss





Lenagan isn't the issue. He's been superb for this club IMO and deserves heaps of credit. I cringe when I see comments like one on the other fan site suggesting Lengagan leaves the club and sells up to Koukash.

People live on another planet at times.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:48 pm
Bigredwarrior




NickyKiss wrote:
Lenagan isn't the issue. He's been superb for this club IMO and deserves heaps of credit. I cringe when I see comments like one on the other fan site suggesting Lengagan leaves the club and sells up to Koukash.

People live on another planet at times.


He said he takes full responsibility for the style of play by instructing SW that winning trophies at all costs is what matters. Said he has come to realise that fans want a more attractive style of play and has to change things.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:49 pm
Bigredwarrior




Wigg'n wrote:
Cheers Ian.

Where can we watch it?


Ha, I wish I was £50 behind him in the bank!!
I saw it on Wigan's twitter page and it's on Wigan TV.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:54 pm
NickyKiss






If you win things there isn't a problem but not winning whilst playing a negative brand of rugby isn't ever going to be accepted.

I'm sure Lenagan knows that. It sounds like he's trying to take some pressure off Wanes shoulders because there is no doubt that next season is potentially career defining for him.

If things go badly he will probably be out of a job here and he doesn't seem the type who will have made too many friends elsewhere because he's Wigan to the core and doesn't mind upsetting the opposition.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:56 pm
Bigredwarrior




Here's the link, hope it works.

http://wwrl.co/qIq2qt
Re: Chairman's address
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:29 pm
hengirl




Bigredwarrior wrote:
He said he takes full responsibility for the style of play by instructing SW that winning trophies at all costs is what matters. Said he has come to realise that fans want a more attractive style of play and has to change things.

As I was listening Sunday night I thought what I still think how is it going to change?

I wasn't expecting a powerpoint presentation on how it was going to change but to say the least its all very vague,very vague indeed.
Re: Chairman's address
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:44 am
Bigredwarrior




hengirl wrote:
As I was listening Sunday night I thought what I still think how is it going to change?

I wasn't expecting a powerpoint presentation on how it was going to change but to say the least its all very vague,very vague indeed.


But that's where my trust is.

If he hadn't acknowledged our style of play, our poor form at the end of the season, the steady fall in ST sales etc then I'd be worried. He knows changes are needed but organisational cultures can not change overnight. If it takes a couple of years then so be it. I'm sure we'll see an improvement next season.

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Brick with eyes, Cruncher, ksm1701, Last Son of Wigan, NickyKiss, S_Riley, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78 and 158 guests

