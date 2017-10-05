WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chairman's address









Bigredwarrior







I have just watched Mr Lenagan's opening address at the after season awards night. I found it to be balanced, open, straight talking and overall very positive. I was impressed and it has renewed my optimism for next season.

He acknowledged our style of play, falling attendances and poor last few seasons, whilst bringing some perspective on the clubs position over the last 10 years.



I think he deserves a lot more credit than some give him credit for and I have grown to trust his leadership of the club. All in all, my enthusiasm for 2018 is reignited.



Wigg'n







Cheers Ian.



NickyKiss











Lenagan isn't the issue. He's been superb for this club IMO and deserves heaps of credit. I cringe when I see comments like one on the other fan site suggesting Lengagan leaves the club and sells up to Koukash.



Bigredwarrior







NickyKiss wrote: Lenagan isn't the issue. He's been superb for this club IMO and deserves heaps of credit. I cringe when I see comments like one on the other fan site suggesting Lengagan leaves the club and sells up to Koukash.



People live on another planet at times.



He said he takes full responsibility for the style of play by instructing SW that winning trophies at all costs is what matters. Said he has come to realise that fans want a more attractive style of play and has to change things. He said he takes full responsibility for the style of play by instructing SW that winning trophies at all costs is what matters. Said he has come to realise that fans want a more attractive style of play and has to change things. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger







Wigg'n wrote: Cheers Ian.



Where can we watch it?



Ha, I wish I was £50 behind him in the bank!!

NickyKiss











If you win things there isn't a problem but not winning whilst playing a negative brand of rugby isn't ever going to be accepted.



I'm sure Lenagan knows that. It sounds like he's trying to take some pressure off Wanes shoulders because there is no doubt that next season is potentially career defining for him.



Bigredwarrior





Posts: 1144





hengirl







Bigredwarrior wrote: He said he takes full responsibility for the style of play by instructing SW that winning trophies at all costs is what matters. Said he has come to realise that fans want a more attractive style of play and has to change things.

As I was listening Sunday night I thought what I still think how is it going to change?



