WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3915
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
What an idiot.
Also, failing a drugs test on Sept 8th but being allowed to play a crucial role in the semi final win 3 weeks later doesn't seem right, not very fair on St Helens.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:00 am
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3146
Terrible 48 hours for Castleford.

I wonder whether it’s PED or recreational? For anybody in the know, can these tests not immediately identify whether a sample includes a certain susbstance?

More importantly in all this, I hope somebody is keeping an eye on him. He’s made a massive mistake but his well-being is the highest priority in all of this.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:03 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27359
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Needs two separate samples to confirm a test either way IIRC. Standard practice across all sports I think.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:05 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3915
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Bullseye wrote:
Needs two separate samples to confirm a test either way IIRC. Standard practice across all sports I think.


I think that's right, but don't athletes normally get a provisional suspension in-between a and b samples? (pretty sure that's the UKAD guidelines)
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:18 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4149
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41542423
Image
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:05 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2171
Location: Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
Terrible 48 hours for Castleford.

I wonder whether it’s PED or recreational? For anybody in the know, can these tests not immediately identify whether a sample includes a certain susbstance?

More importantly in all this, I hope somebody is keeping an eye on him. He’s made a massive mistake but his well-being is the highest priority in all of this.


Hardacre - "Finally, I would like to make it clear that in no way did I, nor would I, ever take a substance with the intention of enhancing my performance."

I think he answers the question in his own statement really.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:11 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2827
Location: No longer Bradford
Some media types have out and out said it was cocaine. Whilst that wasn't in the statements from the RFL or Castleford, media types wouldn't be reporting that if they weren't sure.

Edit: In fact, BBC website has it listed as that. http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41542423
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:29 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 64
I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:09 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4824
Molsk111 wrote:
I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker



Im sure Zak's had THE very best support at Leeds where he had chance after chance. Then he got yet more support from Cas and threw it back in their faces. If there is one thing the lad has had plenty of, it is support and help. He can't play the mental health card IMO he is just thick and simply doesn't learn (or care). His decisions aren't mental health. Its Zak making poor choices in the things he does and the people he hangs around with. Thats not a disease. The sport absolutely must be there for him now to avoid another Terry Newton situation. But the only person who can truly sort himself out is Zak. He's one of the most talented players the English game has got. Yet he'll never play in WC due to been suspended twice and might not play the sport again.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:30 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2827
Location: No longer Bradford
Molsk111 wrote:
I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker


There is a fine line between having mental health issues and just being a d*ckhead. We'll all have our opinions which side Zak falls on. Unfortunately there are a lot of people who claim mental health issues when it's nothing of the sort, because they don't want to take any blame themselves. That means people with genuine mental health problems are delayed in getting the help they need, and are sometimes frowned upon as "making it up" when they NEED help. Those who use it as an excuse are taking help away from people who genuinely need it, and are scum (not to say that is Zak, I don't know him, I couldn't say).

If he needs help, I hope he gets it. But I also think he's been given enough chances by the sport now and needs to be moved on. Unfortunately because he's such a good player, there will always be someone desperate enough to offer him a way back in. Which perhaps isn't what is best for his own well being, maybe he needs to be away from the limelight.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Fr13daY, Mirfieldbull, redeverready, RickyF1, scorchingdick, Surely not, thepimp007 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3453,28776,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.