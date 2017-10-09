Post a reply



What an idiot.

Also, failing a drugs test on Sept 8th but being allowed to play a crucial role in the semi final win 3 weeks later doesn't seem right, not very fair on St Helens. dddooommm

Terrible 48 hours for Castleford.



I wonder whether it’s PED or recreational? For anybody in the know, can these tests not immediately identify whether a sample includes a certain susbstance?



More importantly in all this, I hope somebody is keeping an eye on him. He’s made a massive mistake but his well-being is the highest priority in all of this. BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust

Needs two separate samples to confirm a test either way IIRC. Standard practice across all sports I think. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Duckman

Needs two separate samples to confirm a test either way IIRC. Standard practice across all sports I think.



I think that's right, but don't athletes normally get a provisional suspension in-between a and b samples? (pretty sure that's the UKAD guidelines)

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41542423 Highlander Free-scoring winger



dddooommm wrote: Terrible 48 hours for Castleford.



I wonder whether it’s PED or recreational? For anybody in the know, can these tests not immediately identify whether a sample includes a certain susbstance?



More importantly in all this, I hope somebody is keeping an eye on him. He’s made a massive mistake but his well-being is the highest priority in all of this.



Hardacre - "Finally, I would like to make it clear that in no way did I, nor would I, ever take a substance with the intention of enhancing my performance."



Hardacre - "Finally, I would like to make it clear that in no way did I, nor would I, ever take a substance with the intention of enhancing my performance."

I think he answers the question in his own statement really.

Edit: In fact, BBC website has it listed as that. Some media types have out and out said it was cocaine. Whilst that wasn't in the statements from the RFL or Castleford, media types wouldn't be reporting that if they weren't sure.

I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker Bull Mania

Molsk111 wrote: I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker





Im sure Zak's had THE very best support at Leeds where he had chance after chance. Then he got yet more support from Cas and threw it back in their faces. If there is one thing the lad has had plenty of, it is support and help. He can't play the mental health card IMO he is just thick and simply doesn't learn (or care). His decisions aren't mental health. Its Zak making poor choices in the things he does and the people he hangs around with. Thats not a disease. The sport absolutely must be there for him now to avoid another Terry Newton situation. But the only person who can truly sort himself out is Zak. He's one of the most talented players the English game has got. Yet he'll never play in WC due to been suspended twice and might not play the sport again. Im sure Zak's had THE very best support at Leeds where he had chance after chance. Then he got yet more support from Cas and threw it back in their faces. If there is one thing the lad has had plenty of, it is support and help. He can't play the mental health card IMO he is just thick and simply doesn't learn (or care). His decisions aren't mental health. Its Zak making poor choices in the things he does and the people he hangs around with. Thats not a disease. The sport absolutely must be there for him now to avoid another Terry Newton situation. But the only person who can truly sort himself out is Zak. He's one of the most talented players the English game has got. Yet he'll never play in WC due to been suspended twice and might not play the sport again. HamsterChops

I hope Zak gets all the support needed, this lad is very talented but there is some underlying issues, this is a disease, and something that requires professional help, not people calling him this that and the other, is rugby league not a sport where we all stand together, thick and thin, good and bad, come on if your a rugby league supporter, then support Zak Hardaker



There is a fine line between having mental health issues and just being a d*ckhead. We'll all have our opinions which side Zak falls on. Unfortunately there are a lot of people who claim mental health issues when it's nothing of the sort, because they don't want to take any blame themselves. That means people with genuine mental health problems are delayed in getting the help they need, and are sometimes frowned upon as "making it up" when they NEED help. Those who use it as an excuse are taking help away from people who genuinely need it, and are scum (not to say that is Zak, I don't know him, I couldn't say).



Also, failing a drugs test on Sept 8th but being allowed to play a crucial role in the semi final win 3 weeks later doesn't seem right, not very fair on St Helens.

