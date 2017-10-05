Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 Bulls Boy 2011

I know it's not Bulls related but this guy could well and truly have just cost Castleford the Grand Final. Not in the squad for the GF as he failed to comply with club standards.



shame for Cas. Shame for Lynch too. I'd have liked to have seen him play on Saturday. Missed out with Morley before for us and now injured.

Brave call to leave one of their star players out of the line up under any circumstances.



Massive call from the Tigers to drop him for the final. Have to respect the decision that they are sticking to their standards even in the run up to the most important game in their recent history.

