Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:43 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1882
Location: Just turning your corner now
Any news on what he actually did?
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:05 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9097
Rugby players in general are as thick as pig poop.

For just 10 years of their professional life they can't seem to keep off the ale, off the gear and out of scraps.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:05 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2814
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Bobby_Peru wrote:
Any news on what he actually did?

From what I can make out it was not related to Monday night but something that happened a while ago.

http://www.casforum.co.uk/forum/viewtop ... &start=150
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:25 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8598
Wires71 wrote:
Rugby players in general are as thick as pig poop.

For just 10 years of their professional life they can't seem to keep off the ale, off the gear and out of scraps.

That's right W71. They are thick...but not "stupid people".
Neither of us are that personal.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:30 pm
takethetwo

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 26
Go on Youtube and search Brett Ferres.
The explanation is there.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:33 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2814
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
takethetwo wrote:
Go on Youtube and search Brett Ferres.
The explanation is there.

The audio has been denied by Brett Ferres
