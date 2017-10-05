the flying biscuit wrote: a bold move by Powell or a no brainer given the stance they take on the many idiots they've had to deal with over the years.....????



If they move Eden to full back to cover that will cost them big time not so much in attack as they'll still have decent wingers but he's a very ordinary fullback with plenty of errors in him......



where now for Hardaker..........?

Bold move or not, it shows no one player is bigger than the club. If is absence on Saturday costs them the final I’d be more concerned how bothered he would feel dropping his team mates right in it.