OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:58 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5419
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
a bold move by Powell or a no brainer given the stance they take on the many idiots they've had to deal with over the years.....????

If they move Eden to full back to cover that will cost them big time not so much in attack as they'll still have decent wingers but he's a very ordinary fullback with plenty of errors in him......

where now for Hardaker..........?
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:07 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3611
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
the flying biscuit wrote:
a bold move by Powell or a no brainer given the stance they take on the many idiots they've had to deal with over the years.....????

If they move Eden to full back to cover that will cost them big time not so much in attack as they'll still have decent wingers but he's a very ordinary fullback with plenty of errors in him......

where now for Hardaker..........?


Bold move or not, it shows no one player is bigger than the club. If is absence on Saturday costs them the final I’d be more concerned how bothered he would feel dropping his team mates right in it.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:08 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 785
Thank god TS and his care in the community program has gone otherwise we might of had him here! In full flight and a clear head he pretty good though.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:11 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3655
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
I think he is an outstanding player, but he just doesn't seem able to keep his finger away from the self destruct button.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:12 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3611
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Pretty sure he would be England’s number 1 in World Cup, is that his spot in jeopardy now,if it is the rat boy at Wigan will be rubbing his hands.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:20 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 796
Location: Sunny Southport
Opened the door for Ratchford to the World Cup?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:27 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8807
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
the week of the grand final.

Unbelievable :lol:

what an absolute doughnut.
Massive pessimist
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:29 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8577
morleys_deckchair wrote:
the week of the grand final.

Unbelievable :lol:

what an absolute doughnut.

Sugarcoated
once a wire always a wire
Re: OT - Castleford and Club Discipline
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:29 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8807
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
rumoured to have been telling tales to his friends at leeds about Cas team selection.

oops
Massive pessimist

