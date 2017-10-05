|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5419
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
a bold move by Powell or a no brainer given the stance they take on the many idiots they've had to deal with over the years.....????
If they move Eden to full back to cover that will cost them big time not so much in attack as they'll still have decent wingers but he's a very ordinary fullback with plenty of errors in him......
where now for Hardaker..........?
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3611
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
a bold move by Powell or a no brainer given the stance they take on the many idiots they've had to deal with over the years.....????
If they move Eden to full back to cover that will cost them big time not so much in attack as they'll still have decent wingers but he's a very ordinary fullback with plenty of errors in him......
where now for Hardaker..........?
Bold move or not, it shows no one player is bigger than the club. If is absence on Saturday costs them the final I’d be more concerned how bothered he would feel dropping his team mates right in it.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 785
|
Thank god TS and his care in the community program has gone otherwise we might of had him here! In full flight and a clear head he pretty good though.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3655
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
I think he is an outstanding player, but he just doesn't seem able to keep his finger away from the self destruct button.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3611
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Pretty sure he would be England’s number 1 in World Cup, is that his spot in jeopardy now,if it is the rat boy at Wigan will be rubbing his hands.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 796
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Opened the door for Ratchford to the World Cup?
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8807
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
the week of the grand final.
Unbelievable
what an absolute doughnut.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8577
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
the week of the grand final.
Unbelievable
what an absolute doughnut.
Sugarcoated
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8807
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
rumoured to have been telling tales to his friends at leeds about Cas team selection.
oops
|
Massive pessimist
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, amtgigs, Bing [Bot], Brendinio, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, easyWire, Gaz3376, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, jackflash, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lister, Maco7, Man Mountain, marshman777, mikej, Paddyfc, Paul2812, Penks81, rchick, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, Stitch, the flying biscuit, The Speculator, thelinesman, Thelonius, WalterWizard, wire-flyer, Wiredeano and 582 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,010
|3,531
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|