WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:46 pm
marathonman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 590
Was only a matter of time I guess. Certainly picks his moments though.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:49 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26336
Location: Poodle Power!
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He'll play.


Not a chance baring a miracle.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:05 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1246
marathonman wrote:
Was only a matter of time I guess. Certainly picks his moments though.


Think we always knew something would happen with him but even I'm stunned with the timing of this.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:07 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1454
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:12 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8757
Location: LDZ
No chance he's playing
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:13 pm
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 384
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.


He's not allowed to play if he's not been named in the 19.

Barring an injury, which would seem both suspicious and highly unlikely.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:16 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3484
krisleeds wrote:
He's not allowed to play if he's not been named in the 19.

Barring an injury, which would seem both suspicious and highly unlikely.





What are you talking about ? Sides chop and change their 19s all the time. Wakefield didn't name Fifita in their squad to play us in July yet he still played against us , they just didn't wanna give the game away about his return.

He either plays Saturday or he never plays for Cas again. Then what for him ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:24 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3484
Ferdy wrote:
If it’s the same as the rumour I heard at the weekend he might not be playing anywhere for a few years



The drug rumour has been doing the rounds on various forums for weeks, but why would he put last night how excited he was for Saturday if he had aa failed drugs test looming over him.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:25 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1246
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.


If it was something he could still be cleared for they surely wouldn't drop him from the 19 at this point, it's just creating a media circus that any team doesn't need especially one in their first GF.

If he ends up playing it's poor form all around from those involved because here we are two days away from the biggest game of the club season and we're headline news on both the BBC and Sky Sports site for all the wrong reasons.
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:31 pm
son of headingley Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 284
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
Towns88 wrote:
The drug rumour has been doing the rounds on various forums for weeks, but why would he put last night how excited he was for Saturday if he had aa failed drugs test looming over him.


Because he was high?
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cardiff_05, Cherry_&_White, Dadsylad, Ferdy, finglas, g_balls, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hasbag, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, loiner81, lp2012, ls28_rhino, marathonman, matt_casfan, newgroundb4wakey, Rammer, rhino65, rodhutch, roger daly, rollin thunder, Rugby Raider, rugbyleague88, Shifty Cat, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, steamy, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 668 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,1623,19276,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.