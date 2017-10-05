|
Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 590
|
Was only a matter of time I guess. Certainly picks his moments though.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26336
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He'll play.
Not a chance baring a miracle.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1246
|
marathonman wrote:
Was only a matter of time I guess. Certainly picks his moments though.
Think we always knew something would happen with him but even I'm stunned with the timing of this.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1454
|
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8757
Location: LDZ
|
|
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 384
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.
He's not allowed to play if he's not been named in the 19.
Barring an injury, which would seem both suspicious and highly unlikely.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3484
|
krisleeds wrote:
He's not allowed to play if he's not been named in the 19.
Barring an injury, which would seem both suspicious and highly unlikely.
What are you talking about ? Sides chop and change their 19s all the time. Wakefield didn't name Fifita in their squad to play us in July yet he still played against us , they just didn't wanna give the game away about his return.
He either plays Saturday or he never plays for Cas again. Then what for him ?
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3484
|
Ferdy wrote:
If it’s the same as the rumour I heard at the weekend he might not be playing anywhere for a few years
The drug rumour has been doing the rounds on various forums for weeks, but why would he put last night how excited he was for Saturday if he had aa failed drugs test looming over him.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1246
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
A journalist from the times has tweeted that an internal investigation could clear him in time to play on Saturday.
I don't know where he got his info from but if correct it would seem to rule out drugs.
For what its worth I'd be surprised if he plays.
If it was something he could still be cleared for they surely wouldn't drop him from the 19 at this point, it's just creating a media circus that any team doesn't need especially one in their first GF.
If he ends up playing it's poor form all around from those involved because here we are two days away from the biggest game of the club season and we're headline news on both the BBC and Sky Sports site for all the wrong reasons.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 284
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
Towns88 wrote:
The drug rumour has been doing the rounds on various forums for weeks, but why would he put last night how excited he was for Saturday if he had aa failed drugs test looming over him.
Because he was high?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cardiff_05, Cherry_&_White, Dadsylad, Ferdy, finglas, g_balls, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hasbag, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, loiner81, lp2012, ls28_rhino, marathonman, matt_casfan, newgroundb4wakey, Rammer, rhino65, rodhutch, roger daly, rollin thunder, Rugby Raider, rugbyleague88, Shifty Cat, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, steamy, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 668 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,162
|3,192
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|