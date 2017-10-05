WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Hardaker

Post a reply
Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:53 pm
Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 90
Zak Hardaker: Castleford Tigers drop full-back for Grand Final over 'breach of club rules' From BBC
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:58 pm
LeedsDave User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2444
Location: Headingley
viewtopic.php?f=17&t=608890&start=240
Re: Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1809
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
In the words of Monty python. He's not the messaih. He's just a very naughty boy
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, Bobtownrhino, C O Jones, cas all the way, Dadsylad, Dave K., deanos rhinos, ducknumber1, ernest shackleton, Fallon, fanstanningley, Five and last, FoxyRhino, Froggy, Frosties., fun time frankie, Grimmy, Homer Simpson, HyperbolicRhino, jakeyg95, JonnoTheGreat, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Karen, Kosh, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsDave, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, loiner81, ls28_rhino, PrinterThe, rhino65, RWB, Sal Paradise, salfordfan, sarge1, secondstanza, St_Cunningham_no9, steadygetyerboots-on, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, The Riddler, Top Saint, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, Wardy67 and 893 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,9773,72576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.