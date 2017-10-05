WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar to NRL.

Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:19 pm
Willzay User avatar
Good luck to the unfortunate NRL club.
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Water carrier?
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:10 pm
Mother of god
Are the team he's going to aware of garbage he is?
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:37 pm
He must have one hell of a agent.
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:07 pm
alleycat User avatar
Probably got McNamara's old job.
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:44 pm
vastman User avatar
He's our secret weapon to win the Ashes back. He could destroy the NRL in less than a season :D
