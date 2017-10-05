WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar to NRL.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Agar to NRL.

Post a reply
Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:19 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6648
Good luck to the unfortunate NRL club.
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5221
Location: Over there
Water carrier?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Agar to NRL.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:10 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 573
Mother of god
Are the team he's going to aware of garbage he is?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, djcool, dull nickname, eastardsley, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, lifelongfan, little wayne69, Murgan, musson, poplar cats alive, Pound 4 Wrighty, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 359 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,9753,72576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.