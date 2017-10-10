Upanunder wrote:

Back in the day when he was a kid, Leeds were pants, Liverpool were winning everything, and thus his allegiance was decided by kid stylee street cred.

A work colleague of mine was born, bred and still lives in Leeds, yet he supports Liverpool.I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant...