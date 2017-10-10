Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back



PopTart wrote: Don't you support Manchester United?



Now THAT would explain a lot

I agree about supporting your local club.

I support the team my older brother, father and grandfather supported.



However, sometimes you find a sport when you have moved locations.

I do find it strange that people support teams from other geographic areas, but Kippax to Cas makes a lot of sense if towns was from horsforth it would be a real head shaker Born in Leeds but have lived in Wakefield since I was 7, support Wakefield, but was shouting for Leeds on Saturday, was easier to support them than cas and didn't feel like I needed a shower afterwards, unlike when cas played Saints in the semi when I got behind Cas

The financial time crossword

Only when it suits, normally to wind up certain people on here. That said what would it matter as I explained Wakefield doesn't have a football team - do keep up pops.

Upanunder wrote:

I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.

Back in the day when he was a kid, Leeds were pants, Liverpool were winning everything, and thus his allegiance was decided by kid stylee street cred.

Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.

I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.

I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant... A work colleague of mine was born, bred and still lives in Leeds, yet he supports Liverpool.I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant...

Similar story but a bit different for. When I was a kid & I mean that 6-12 year old stage, just about everyone I knew supported Liverpoool or Man Utd off Eastmoor, Stanley & Outwood. My favourite players we're Dalglish & Rush and we'd all collect those Panini Stickers, anyone remember those if they grew up iin the early 80's?

No dount we all did it because we obviously had no team in Wakefield & Liverpool were on the TV all the time, (other Yorkshire sides just hardly seen) & were the best team in Europe and backing other Cities around us just wasn't a thought at that age.

When I hit middle school things changed and everyone suddenly found local identities to some extent, plus others followed the crowd and most moved to LUFC, which was natural for me since I was born there. Saying that for the last 15 years or so I've grown to hate football, for various reasons.



RL though as always been different avan froma a very young age, throughout all my group of friends. Trinty was a mile down the road, I played RL for Eastmoor for years, who had players play at Trinity at some level while I was ther and simmply why else would I support another team. Similar story but a bit different for. When I was a kid & I mean that 6-12 year old stage, just about everyone I knew supported Liverpoool or Man Utd off Eastmoor, Stanley & Outwood. My favourite players we're Dalglish & Rush and we'd all collect those Panini Stickers, anyone remember those if they grew up iin the early 80's?No dount we all did it because we obviously had no team in Wakefield & Liverpool were on the TV all the time, (other Yorkshire sides just hardly seen) & were the best team in Europe and backing other Cities around us just wasn't a thought at that age.When I hit middle school things changed and everyone suddenly found local identities to some extent, plus others followed the crowd and most moved to LUFC, which was natural for me since I was born there. Saying that for the last 15 years or so I've grown to hate football, for various reasons.RL though as always been different avan froma a very young age, throughout all my group of friends. Trinty was a mile down the road, I played RL for Eastmoor for years, who had players play at Trinity at some level while I was ther and simmply why else would I support another team. Miro

Glory supporter here. Born in south Yorkshire but spent the first six years of my life in Castleford. Actually we lived in the Wheldale pub at the top of Duke street opposite the ground. Moved to Wakefield age 7 and taken to Wembley to see Fox, Turner and co lift the Challenge Cup and bingo....they were then my team. But...moved to Ossett and found it easier to walk to Crown Flatts (as a teenager with no transport to get to Belle Vue) so I followed Dewsbury for a while. Still a Trinity fan at heart and returned to the Trinity fold in the 80s.

Point is, when your a kid your not fully cooked (as Judge Judy would say) and loyalty can manifest itself in all manner of ways. Like I had a soft spot for Wolves as a kid because of the name and badge. My Lancashire club were Saints because I linked them with Trinity (back in the 60s) due to the religious name connection though I'm not religious at all.

Kids eh?

