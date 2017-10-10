Upanunder wrote:
A work colleague of mine was born, bred and still lives in Leeds, yet he supports Liverpool.
I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.Back in the day when he was a kid, Leeds were pants, Liverpool were winning everything, and thus his allegiance was decided by kid stylee street cred.
Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.
I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.
I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant...
Similar story but a bit different for. When I was a kid & I mean that 6-12 year old stage, just about everyone I knew supported Liverpoool or Man Utd off Eastmoor, Stanley & Outwood. My favourite players we're Dalglish & Rush and we'd all collect those Panini Stickers, anyone remember those if they grew up iin the early 80's?
No dount we all did it because we obviously had no team in Wakefield & Liverpool were on the TV all the time, (other Yorkshire sides just hardly seen) & were the best team in Europe and backing other Cities around us just wasn't a thought at that age.
When I hit middle school things changed and everyone suddenly found local identities to some extent, plus others followed the crowd and most moved to LUFC, which was natural for me since I was born there. Saying that for the last 15 years or so I've grown to hate football, for various reasons.
RL though as always been different avan froma a very young age, throughout all my group of friends. Trinty was a mile down the road, I played RL for Eastmoor for years, who had players play at Trinity at some level while I was ther and simmply why else would I support another team.