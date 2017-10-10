Born in Leeds but have lived in Wakefield since I was 7, support Wakefield, but was shouting for Leeds on Saturday, was easier to support them than cas and didn't feel like I needed a shower afterwards, unlike when cas played Saints in the semi when I got behind CasI do find it strange that people support teams from other geographic areas, but Kippax to Cas makes a lot of sense if towns was from horsforth it would be a real head shaker