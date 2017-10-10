WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:29 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11407
Location: The City of Wakefield
vastman wrote:
Not having a home town club is a different scenario all together. It's like people from Wakefield can support any football team they want being as we don't have one.


I agree. I personally think you should your home town club if they have one too.
Just my opinion mind.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:37 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3530
Egg Banjo is spot on. Cas was only ever 5 minutes or so from where I lived. Closest side to me. And as I'm sure is the case with a lot of people once you go once it kinda sticks with you. Albeit we lost to London 21 20 in my first ever game infront of 3500 so it was hardly the glory days!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:52 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 94
Location: East WF6 The best part
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.

Maybe he could not make his mind up between Leeds, Hunslet Hawks and Bramley Buffaloes.
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:28 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 668
I hate to see folk from Outwood, Stanley. Wrenthorpe areas etc walking round in Rhinos or Bradford Bulls (not so much theses days) shirts
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:32 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 180
Location: wakey
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.

Iam from leeds and support wakefield :SHHH:
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:15 pm
dull nickname User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 10:24 pm
Posts: 156
Location: so near to headingly they park on my road :(
I'm from Wakefield, but my sons aren't. They will either support Trin or have to move out.
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:16 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9587
Location: wakefield
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.


Don't you support Manchester United?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:48 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 180
Location: wakey
PopTart wrote:
Don't you support Manchester United?

:shock: Not even this side of the big hill. :lol:
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:54 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3530
PopTart wrote:
Don't you support Manchester United?



Surely not ? Is he Geoff Boycott?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Hardaker
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:59 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 313
A work colleague of mine was born, bred and still lives in Leeds, yet he supports Liverpool.
I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.
Back in the day when he was a kid, Leeds were pants, Liverpool were winning everything, and thus his allegiance was decided by kid stylee street cred.
Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.
I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.
I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant...:)
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, AKA kellyseye, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, borocat, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, JINJER, KevW60349, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, Schunter, Tharg The Mighty, Towns88, trin77, Trinity1315, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, WF Rhino, Willzay and 372 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,8783,26276,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.