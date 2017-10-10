|
vastman wrote:
Not having a home town club is a different scenario all together. It's like people from Wakefield can support any football team they want being as we don't have one.
I agree. I personally think you should your home town club if they have one too.
Just my opinion mind.
Wakefield TRINITY
Egg Banjo is spot on. Cas was only ever 5 minutes or so from where I lived. Closest side to me. And as I'm sure is the case with a lot of people once you go once it kinda sticks with you. Albeit we lost to London 21 20 in my first ever game infront of 3500 so it was hardly the glory days!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.
Maybe he could not make his mind up between Leeds, Hunslet Hawks and Bramley Buffaloes.
I hate to see folk from Outwood, Stanley. Wrenthorpe areas etc walking round in Rhinos or Bradford Bulls (not so much theses days) shirts
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.
Iam from leeds and support wakefield
I'm from Wakefield, but my sons aren't. They will either support Trin or have to move out.
vastman wrote:
Actually it's incredibly hard to understand, I don't get why anyone wouldn't support their home town club - weird - does however explain why you're so defensive.
Don't you support Manchester United?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
PopTart wrote:
Don't you support Manchester United?
Not even this side of the big hill.
PopTart wrote:
Don't you support Manchester United?
Surely not ? Is he Geoff Boycott?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
A work colleague of mine was born, bred and still lives in Leeds, yet he supports Liverpool.
I can't really rationalize that, its an alien concept.
Back in the day when he was a kid, Leeds were pants, Liverpool were winning everything, and thus his allegiance was decided by kid stylee street cred.
Personally, I think it is about the area you are born, I'm not gonna quibble about a few miles of city boundaries and postcodes, but 80 miles and the pennines is taking the pish I think, I mean....people can support who they want, its a free country, but its a bit weak if ya ask me.
I support Wakey because thats where I'm from, they were crap when I started supporting them 35 years ago and ba a few small peaks and troughs, they were still crap up until recently.
I dunno why I say that because it has nothing to do with how successful they have been or will/won't be, its about identity, success is irrelevant...
