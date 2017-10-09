WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:05 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3524
vastman wrote:
Yeah right I'm the chump, you won the booby prize so rock on tommy.

You had some luck that night and you know it, that scoreline didn't truly reflect the game. You were better but not by that much but hey we got over it.

How anyone who comes from a shanty town that considers lard to be one of your five a day can call Fifita out regarding his weight beggars belief :STUPID:



However I'm from Leeds so I can call Fifita out then ?
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:37 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 448
Towns88 wrote:
Oh yeah quality player mind. If we are accused of premature ejaculation then look no further then his daft excessive dance 70 minutes into a game which you then lost . :shock: . Still a top player albeit daft as a brush.


Maybe Fifita was just enjoying the moment after being abused for 70 mins by the Cas fans ? Just a thought.
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:52 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3524
MashPotatoes wrote:
Maybe Fifita was just enjoying the moment after being abused for 70 mins by the Cas fans ? Just a thought.



He was but wait untill you've won the game at full time otherwise you open yourself up for more ! He's a character.
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:56 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11401
Location: The City of Wakefield
Towns88 wrote:
He was but wait untill you've won the game at full time otherwise you open yourself up for more ! He's a character.


I'm sure he enjoyed Saturday's game so he will be fine :wink:
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:59 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26364
Location: Poodle Power!
Towns88 wrote:
However I'm from Leeds so I can call Fifita out then ?


Lets get this straight, your from Leeds or you live in Leeds?

If you're from Leeds how on earth did you end up supporting Cas, that must be a sad story. Or do you actually not support Cas and you're just after an argument? I'm truly confused :?
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:01 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26364
Location: Poodle Power!
Wildthing wrote:
I'm sure he enjoyed Saturday's game so he will be fine :wink:


He was there, I saw him running along the back of the main stand abusing a hapless looking Gale :lol: :lol:
Last edited by vastman on Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:22 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3250
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Its not drugs or drink related.

:lol: :lol: :lol: well that’s sorted that one out :thumb:
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:19 pm
JINJER User avatar
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6458
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
So was the racist remarks in Leeds a genuine altercation or was it part of the admittedly poor smokescreen.
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:41 pm
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9584
Location: wakefield
Stop baiting the Car supporters and if you don't want them to have a back. They won LLS and beat us in every game.

Towns and other Car supporters. Remember this is a Wakefield forum. You dont have as much rope on here. Be nice or stay on your forum
Re: Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:44 pm
trinfan71 User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1321
Location: Bretton
Towns88 wrote:
I'll.make this simple for you chump. There were 3 pieces of silverware up for grabs this year and we won 1 of them. Infact we won it the night we stuffed you (again) when fat lad fafita was coming to spoil the party. Obviously the LLS Isnt as superior as the other 2, it is still silverware though as much as it will pain you to see.


As you say the LLS isn't as superior and it is silverware, but for the past couple of years it's also been a poisoned chalice the year after. Leeds won it 2015, middle 8's 2016. Warrington 2016, middle 8's 2017. Just be careful about bragging about the silverware. Before you start with the, well we won more than you. You still haven't won a league championship. We might not have won it since 1968 but it's still more recent than NEVER
