Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3524



vastman wrote:



You had some luck that night and you know it, that scoreline didn't truly reflect the game. You were better but not by that much but hey we got over it.



How anyone who comes from a shanty town that considers lard to be one of your five a day can call Fifita out regarding his weight beggars belief Yeah right I'm the chump, you won the booby prize so rock on tommy.You had some luck that night and you know it, that scoreline didn't truly reflect the game. You were better but not by that much but hey we got over it.How anyone who comes from a shanty town that considers lard to be one of your five a day can call Fifita out regarding his weight beggars belief





However I'm from Leeds so I can call Fifita out then ? However I'm from Leeds so I can call Fifita out then ? "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am

Posts: 448

Towns88 wrote: . Still a top player albeit daft as a brush. Oh yeah quality player mind. If we are accused of premature ejaculation then look no further then his daft excessive dance 70 minutes into a game which you then lost .. Still a top player albeit daft as a brush.



Maybe Fifita was just enjoying the moment after being abused for 70 mins by the Cas fans ? Just a thought. Maybe Fifita was just enjoying the moment after being abused for 70 mins by the Cas fans ? Just a thought. Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3524

MashPotatoes wrote: Maybe Fifita was just enjoying the moment after being abused for 70 mins by the Cas fans ? Just a thought.





He was but wait untill you've won the game at full time otherwise you open yourself up for more ! He's a character. He was but wait untill you've won the game at full time otherwise you open yourself up for more ! He's a character. "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Wildthing

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11401

Location: The City of Wakefield



Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11401The City of Wakefield Towns88 wrote: He was but wait untill you've won the game at full time otherwise you open yourself up for more ! He's a character.



I'm sure he enjoyed Saturday's game so he will be fine I'm sure he enjoyed Saturday's game so he will be fine Wakefield TRINITY vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26364

Location: Poodle Power!

Towns88 wrote: However I'm from Leeds so I can call Fifita out then ?



Lets get this straight, your from Leeds or you live in Leeds?



If you're from Leeds how on earth did you end up supporting Cas, that must be a sad story. Or do you actually not support Cas and you're just after an argument? I'm truly confused Lets get this straight, your from Leeds or you live in Leeds?If you're from Leeds how on earth did you end up supporting Cas, that must be a sad story. Or do you actually not support Cas and you're just after an argument? I'm truly confused SUPPORT SWAG... vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26364

Location: Poodle Power!

Wildthing wrote: I'm sure he enjoyed Saturday's game so he will be fine



He was there, I saw him running along the back of the main stand abusing a hapless looking Gale He was there, I saw him running along the back of the main stand abusing a hapless looking Gale Last edited by vastman on Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:12 pm, edited 1 time in total. SUPPORT SWAG... Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3250

newgroundb4wakey wrote: Its not drugs or drink related.

well that’s sorted that one out well that’s sorted that one out JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6458

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

So was the racist remarks in Leeds a genuine altercation or was it part of the admittedly poor smokescreen. Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT PopTart

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am

Posts: 9584

Location: wakefield

Stop baiting the Car supporters and if you don't want them to have a back. They won LLS and beat us in every game.



Towns and other Car supporters. Remember this is a Wakefield forum. You dont have as much rope on here. Be nice or stay on your forum A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha trinfan71

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2005 1:18 pm

Posts: 1321

Location: Bretton

Towns88 wrote: I'll.make this simple for you chump. There were 3 pieces of silverware up for grabs this year and we won 1 of them. Infact we won it the night we stuffed you (again) when fat lad fafita was coming to spoil the party. Obviously the LLS Isnt as superior as the other 2, it is still silverware though as much as it will pain you to see.



As you say the LLS isn't as superior and it is silverware, but for the past couple of years it's also been a poisoned chalice the year after. Leeds won it 2015, middle 8's 2016. Warrington 2016, middle 8's 2017. Just be careful about bragging about the silverware. Before you start with the, well we won more than you. You still haven't won a league championship. We might not have won it since 1968 but it's still more recent than NEVER As you say the LLS isn't as superior and it is silverware, but for the past couple of years it's also been a poisoned chalice the year after. Leeds won it 2015, middle 8's 2016. Warrington 2016, middle 8's 2017. Just be careful about bragging about the silverware. Before you start with the, well we won more than you. You still haven't won a league championship. We might not have won it since 1968 but it's still more recent than NEVER Always read the small print Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, Fordy, Jizzer, leedscat, LyndsayGill, normycat, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Shifty Cat, Tricky2309, trin77, vastman, wakeytrin and 414 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 130 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,345 3,287 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























