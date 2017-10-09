Bigboff wrote:
We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase
We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year
We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.
You don't learn do you?
We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year
We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.
You don't learn do you?
Dear boy it's not us that don't learn it's you.
Ever since I've been watching RL which is over 30 years Cas have always suffered from Premature Ejaculation.
They start most seasons off on fire. Every youngster is a world beater after three games. Every signing they make is a coup.
Yet they still haven't won any silverware since 1986 was it? Westerman and Clark and all the others never went on to world dominance? Whilst your signings have never been any better or worse than the rest of us.
Now you've done better than us I grant you, a lot better in recent years, we are probably suffering the RL equivalent of importance but at least we know it!
This season though was a classic. At the start you were virtually unplayable as we found out on our first visit to your place. By mid season you were fortunate to beat ourselves and a few others and so it went on. You have looked vulnerable for month now. Hull put you to the sword in the CCup semi and you've just been trampled over by the poorest Leeds side I've seen in years!
With that in mind Hardaker was a loss on the night as were all the other players when they were not available in the past. You have a very small player pool at Cas when it comes to real quality. Hardaker may be an idiot who cost you a 100k for the privilege but he's one of your best players. Don't kid yourself.
Now dust yourselves down, get over it and stop pretending the LLS is what really matters. You're heading in the right way but until you get there you need to lower the hype.
Did I enjoy you losing, well no not really, I wanted you to lose but I wanted it to happen with a bit more theatre tbh.