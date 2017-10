cheshirecat57 wrote: Have you ever thought he might not have wanted to be with us ? We may have been just a stop gap!did'nt seam to show the same effort he has shown at cas.

He quite clearly didn't want to be with us! He was a disgrace in 2015, was pleased to see the back of him. No effort at all, dont care how poor a team you lining up with - put a shift in.