cheshirecat57 wrote:
Why have Leeds signed his understudy and not clark? Better prospect by any chance! Lets just wait and see shall we
Leeds have signed a 2nd Hooker to cover Parcell.
Clark is a better player than MCShane, he'll go to Australia. McShane displayed an utter lack of spine when he was with us so b*llocks to him.
