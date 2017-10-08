WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:32 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 495
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Why have Leeds signed his understudy and not clark? Better prospect by any chance! Lets just wait and see shall we


Leeds have signed a 2nd Hooker to cover Parcell.

Clark is a better player than MCShane, he'll go to Australia. McShane displayed an utter lack of spine when he was with us so b*llocks to him.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: borocat, Brendinio, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, dboy, DonniCat, Egg Banjo, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, lifelongfan, LyndsayGill, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, shadrack, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, Trinity1315, Upanunder, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas and 627 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,3033,88576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.