cheshirecat57 wrote:
If your going to quote stats! That poor warrington side made the grand final in 2016 ! Yeh very poor
And the team who got the treble in 2015 finished in the middle 8s in 2016, then won the league again in 2017... I'm not sure how your point is relevant or what point you're trying to make
Warrington have been poor this season both in playing and coaching, that doesn't mean that all of their players are poor players, just that they've played badly as a team. As I said, given a solid platform around him, Clark is a better player than McShane. McShane has had the better team around him this year which has made him look better, but even with a better team, his stats are worse
