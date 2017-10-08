WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:16 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Clark! What as he done this year at warrington? The answer not alot let see if he's picked for england squad at present form he's years behind mcshane.


Played in a very poor Warrington outfit but still made nearly 4 meters more per carry than McShane and nearly double the amount of meters over the season, he also missed fewer tackles and made fewer errors. Put him in a decent squad who are playing well and he'd outstrip McShane in every stat
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:28 pm
Don Fox Fan 1 Stevo's Armpit

Clark plays less minutes per game than McShane though
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:28 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Well lets see when the england squads announceded
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:37 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

When is the England squad announceded?
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:39 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
In't mornin curry boy
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:51 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Egg Banjo wrote:
Played in a very poor Warrington outfit but still made nearly 4 meters more per carry than McShane and nearly double the amount of meters over the season, he also missed fewer tackles and made fewer errors. Put him in a decent squad who are playing well and he'd outstrip McShane in every stat

If your going to quote stats! That poor warrington side made the grand final in 2016 ! Yeh very poor
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:58 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
cheshirecat57 wrote:
If your going to quote stats! That poor warrington side made the grand final in 2016 ! Yeh very poor


And the team who got the treble in 2015 finished in the middle 8s in 2016, then won the league again in 2017... I'm not sure how your point is relevant or what point you're trying to make

Warrington have been poor this season both in playing and coaching, that doesn't mean that all of their players are poor players, just that they've played badly as a team. As I said, given a solid platform around him, Clark is a better player than McShane. McShane has had the better team around him this year which has made him look better, but even with a better team, his stats are worse
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
