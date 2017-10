cheshirecat57 wrote: Clark! What as he done this year at warrington? The answer not alot let see if he's picked for england squad at present form he's years behind mcshane.

Played in a very poor Warrington outfit but still made nearly 4 meters more per carry than McShane and nearly double the amount of meters over the season, he also missed fewer tackles and made fewer errors. Put him in a decent squad who are playing well and he'd outstrip McShane in every stat