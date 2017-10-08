wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower



Lupsetbull wrote: Gale Once is fringe (Head) returns back to normal after is man of steel award he may realise he is not a god. I am sure the Aussies will test how good he really is if he his selected? Swagger or no swagger



Leeds completely shut him down yesterday by dealing with the Cas pack. He'll get even less space off the Aussies.



Tip my hat to Leeds on a well executed game plan but unfortunately Cas did not make a match of it and for me resulted in a poor spectacle for the neutral. So I sway towards agreeing it was a terrible Grand Final.



To be fair to Gale no halfback would have had much chance behind the Cas pack yesterday, they were beyond terrible and bossed all game. Couple it with the fact that he is ovviuosly not fully fit after his operation then its no surprise he looked, and was, poor. Ben Roberts was every bit as bad as him if not worse and that followed up from him having a nightmare in the semi final as well. If you want to look for a bottle job look there. Upanunder Strong-running second rower



To say it wasn't a factor is daft - coupling with the fact that Gale is a pivotal part of that side who simply didn't turn were 2 very

major factors indeed.



I didn't say it wasn't a factor, I said it was one of a number of factors, and yeah, to blame that entire team performance on hardakers absence is definitely daft, heck, he could have broke down in the warm up just before the game.



I didn't say it wasn't a factor, I said it was one of a number of factors, and yeah, to blame that entire team performance on hardakers absence is definitely daft, heck, he could have broke down in the warm up just before the game.

That on its own does not explain that performance

Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11394The City of Wakefield Upanunder wrote: I didn't say it wasn't a factor, I said it was one of a number of factors, and yeah, to blame that entire team performance on hardakers absence is definitely daft, heck, he could have broke down in the warm up just before the game.



That on its own does not explain that performance



Having an opinion isn't daft as we will never know what difference he would have made.

Having an opinion isn't daft as we will never know what difference he would have made.

Simple as that.

Bigboff wrote: We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase



We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year



We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.



You don't learn do you?

Tbf even your own fans said you could put any decent winger on that wing & they'd score plenty, which you did at times and I don't really remember hearing anything different on any other forum.

I also think you did miss Clarke, as far as easy meters from dummy half for sometime after. But Powell's found a differnet structure for you to play under making the most of the players you've got.

As for Chase, he went and came back but in the meantime you made 2 good signings in Roberts & Gale.

Tbf even your own fans said you could put any decent winger on that wing & they'd score plenty, which you did at times and I don't really remember hearing anything different on any other forum.

I also think you did miss Clarke, as far as easy meters from dummy half for sometime after. But Powell's found a differnet structure for you to play under making the most of the players you've got.

As for Chase, he went and came back but in the meantime you made 2 good signings in Roberts & Gale.

Lets be honest though, Hardaker according to many Cas fans was the best FB they'd seen at the Club. So whichever way you look at it, he's going to take some replacing. I'm sure though Powell will have something up his sleeve if he goes mind.

Think Cas would've been his last chance saloon. Getting away with homophobic comments and beating up a student in Leeds, being allowed to jet off into the sun whilst his teams mate were struggling in the bottom four last year.

