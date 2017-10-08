To be fair to Gale no halfback would have had much chance behind the Cas pack yesterday, they were beyond terrible and bossed all game. Couple it with the fact that he is ovviuosly not fully fit after his operation then its no surprise he looked, and was, poor. Ben Roberts was every bit as bad as him if not worse and that followed up from him having a nightmare in the semi final as well. If you want to look for a bottle job look there.