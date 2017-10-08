WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:03 pm
wakefieldwall
Lupsetbull wrote:
Gale Once is fringe (Head) returns back to normal after is man of steel award he may realise he is not a god. I am sure the Aussies will test how good he really is if he his selected? Swagger or no swagger


Leeds completely shut him down yesterday by dealing with the Cas pack. He'll get even less space off the Aussies.

Tip my hat to Leeds on a well executed game plan but unfortunately Cas did not make a match of it and for me resulted in a poor spectacle for the neutral. So I sway towards agreeing it was a terrible Grand Final.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:39 pm
Sacred Cow
To be fair to Gale no halfback would have had much chance behind the Cas pack yesterday, they were beyond terrible and bossed all game. Couple it with the fact that he is ovviuosly not fully fit after his operation then its no surprise he looked, and was, poor. Ben Roberts was every bit as bad as him if not worse and that followed up from him having a nightmare in the semi final as well. If you want to look for a bottle job look there.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:46 pm
Upanunder
Wildthing wrote:


To say it wasn't a factor is daft - coupling with the fact that Gale is a pivotal part of that side who simply didn't turn were 2 very
major factors indeed.


I didn't say it wasn't a factor, I said it was one of a number of factors, and yeah, to blame that entire team performance on hardakers absence is definitely daft, heck, he could have broke down in the warm up just before the game.

That on its own does not explain that performance
