WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:59 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3241
Wildthing wrote:
Gale was non existent yesterday - but to be fair to him same could be said for the majority of the Cas squad.
Losing Hardaker won't have helped at all mind - I can't see him pulling on a Cas jersey again now, no matter what he
has done. He certainly has a lot to answer to, idiot!

Yes Gale definitely won the hide and seek competition today, I’m sure Leeds will admit that they weren’t at their best, but Cas were awful. Worst grand final game I’ve watched. Regarding Hardaker, the comments he’s made to fellow professionals in the past, it couldn’t have happened to a better person :lol:
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:34 am
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 586
Tbf it was the worst grand final ever, cas were crap
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:45 am
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 310
Its a team game, the hardaker thing is just 1 factor in a long list, the idea that the result is all down to him or gale is daft.
We should know that better than anyone.
The writing was on the wall weeks ago, with or without hardaker, with or without Gale, they just haven't been hitting their own sweet spot for a while.
The nature of a GF and how you get there dictates that the best team by a country mile over the season, may not win the cigar, which is a bit naff if you ask me, but thats the way it is.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:47 am
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 165
Egg Banjo wrote:
Hardaker has been the difference for Cas this year, he's the one who's given Gale the space to think, and sorted out the defence. Without Hardaker (or another international standard full back), I can't see Cas winning as many next season because they generally rely on fast flowing open play to score which usually starts from their full back


We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase

We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year

We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.

You don't learn do you?
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:50 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11393
Location: The City of Wakefield
Upanunder wrote:
Its a team game, the hardaker thing is just 1 factor in a long list, the idea that the result is all down to him or gale is daft.


Daft?
Hardaker's absence not only as a star player but also as part of a team that was majorly disrupted only 48 hours before a massive
game was a major factor IMO - the team had to be switched round and the gameplan will have been out of the window.

To say it wasn't a factor is daft - coupling with the fact that Gale is a pivotal part of that side who simply didn't turn were 2 very
major factors indeed.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:11 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 642
Bigboff wrote:
We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase

We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year

We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.

You don't learn do you?


OK so Cas were just crap! :P
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:23 am
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 165
Trinity1315 wrote:
OK so Cas were just crap! :P


Yesterday's match ,yes they were
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:54 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8610
Egg Banjo wrote:
Hardaker has been the difference for Cas this year, he's the one who's given Gale the space to think, and sorted out the defence. Without Hardaker (or another international standard full back), I can't see Cas winning as many next season because they generally rely on fast flowing open play to score which usually starts from their full back


Hardaker was a great replacement for Dorn but, with more pace and agility.
One player doesn't make a team but, the disruption caused by his absence, at short notice, certainly cost Cas any chance of winning yesterdays game.
The biggest shock was that the bookies kept Cas as favourites, which helped the odds on a Leeds win :wink:
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:55 am
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 447
PopTart wrote:
Car will be back next season and Gale will still have his swagger.
It was just one game.
They seemed caught in the headlights didn't they.


I disagree. Men of Steel rarely back up the season after to anywhere near the previous seasons form. Gale has been crap for many years, he may swagger next season but he could all too well look very foolish.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:24 am
Lupsetbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 5:42 pm
Posts: 3
Gale Once is fringe (Head) returns back to normal after is man of steel award he may realise he is not a god. I am sure the Aussies will test how good he really is if he his selected? Swagger or no swagger
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bigboff, bren2k, coco the fullback, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, MashPotatoes, MC_Wildcat, polancoboy, Sandal Cat, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 435 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,9292,91876,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM