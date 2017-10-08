Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3241



Wildthing wrote: Gale was non existent yesterday - but to be fair to him same could be said for the majority of the Cas squad.

Losing Hardaker won't have helped at all mind - I can't see him pulling on a Cas jersey again now, no matter what he

has done. He certainly has a lot to answer to, idiot!

Yes Gale definitely won the hide and seek competition today, I’m sure Leeds will admit that they weren’t at their best, but Cas were awful. Worst grand final game I’ve watched. Regarding Hardaker, the comments he’s made to fellow professionals in the past, it couldn’t have happened to a better person Yes Gale definitely won the hide and seek competition today, I’m sure Leeds will admit that they weren’t at their best, but Cas were awful. Worst grand final game I’ve watched. Regarding Hardaker, the comments he’s made to fellow professionals in the past, it couldn’t have happened to a better person cosmicat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm

Posts: 586

Tbf it was the worst grand final ever, cas were crap Upanunder Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm

Posts: 310

Its a team game, the hardaker thing is just 1 factor in a long list, the idea that the result is all down to him or gale is daft.

We should know that better than anyone.

The writing was on the wall weeks ago, with or without hardaker, with or without Gale, they just haven't been hitting their own sweet spot for a while.

The nature of a GF and how you get there dictates that the best team by a country mile over the season, may not win the cigar, which is a bit naff if you ask me, but thats the way it is. Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm

Posts: 165

Egg Banjo wrote: Hardaker has been the difference for Cas this year, he's the one who's given Gale the space to think, and sorted out the defence. Without Hardaker (or another international standard full back), I can't see Cas winning as many next season because they generally rely on fast flowing open play to score which usually starts from their full back



We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase



We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year



We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.



You don't learn do you? We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through ChaseWe lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next yearWe lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.You don't learn do you? Wildthing

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11393

Location: The City of Wakefield



Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11393The City of Wakefield Upanunder wrote: Its a team game, the hardaker thing is just 1 factor in a long list, the idea that the result is all down to him or gale is daft.





Daft?

Hardaker's absence not only as a star player but also as part of a team that was majorly disrupted only 48 hours before a massive

game was a major factor IMO - the team had to be switched round and the gameplan will have been out of the window.



To say it wasn't a factor is daft - coupling with the fact that Gale is a pivotal part of that side who simply didn't turn were 2 very

major factors indeed. Daft?Hardaker's absence not only as a star player but also as part of a team that was majorly disrupted only 48 hours before a massivegame was a major factor IMO - the team had to be switched round and the gameplan will have been out of the window.To say it wasn't a factor is daft - coupling with the fact that Gale is a pivotal part of that side who simply didn't turn were 2 verymajor factors indeed. Wakefield TRINITY Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm

Posts: 642

Bigboff wrote: We lost Chase-cas are knackered next year everything goes through Chase



We lost Clarke-cas are going to miss the easy metres he makes from dummy half next year



We lost Denny-cas won't score as many tries as last year.



You don't learn do you?



OK so Cas were just crap! OK so Cas were just crap! Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm

Posts: 165

Trinity1315 wrote: OK so Cas were just crap!



Yesterday's match ,yes they were Yesterday's match ,yes they were wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8610

Egg Banjo wrote: Hardaker has been the difference for Cas this year, he's the one who's given Gale the space to think, and sorted out the defence. Without Hardaker (or another international standard full back), I can't see Cas winning as many next season because they generally rely on fast flowing open play to score which usually starts from their full back



Hardaker was a great replacement for Dorn but, with more pace and agility.

One player doesn't make a team but, the disruption caused by his absence, at short notice, certainly cost Cas any chance of winning yesterdays game.

The biggest shock was that the bookies kept Cas as favourites, which helped the odds on a Leeds win Hardaker was a great replacement for Dorn but, with more pace and agility.One player doesn't make a team but, the disruption caused by his absence, at short notice, certainly cost Cas any chance of winning yesterdays game.The biggest shock was that the bookies kept Cas as favourites, which helped the odds on a Leeds win MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am

Posts: 447

PopTart wrote: Car will be back next season and Gale will still have his swagger.

It was just one game.

They seemed caught in the headlights didn't they.



I disagree. Men of Steel rarely back up the season after to anywhere near the previous seasons form. Gale has been crap for many years, he may swagger next season but he could all too well look very foolish. I disagree. Men of Steel rarely back up the season after to anywhere near the previous seasons form. Gale has been crap for many years, he may swagger next season but he could all too well look very foolish. Lupsetbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 5:42 pm

Posts: 3

Gale Once is fringe (Head) returns back to normal after is man of steel award he may realise he is not a god. I am sure the Aussies will test how good he really is if he his selected? Swagger or no swagger

