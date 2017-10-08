Wildthing wrote:
Gale was non existent yesterday - but to be fair to him same could be said for the majority of the Cas squad.
Losing Hardaker won't have helped at all mind - I can't see him pulling on a Cas jersey again now, no matter what he
has done. He certainly has a lot to answer to, idiot!
Yes Gale definitely won the hide and seek competition today, I’m sure Leeds will admit that they weren’t at their best, but Cas were awful. Worst grand final game I’ve watched. Regarding Hardaker, the comments he’s made to fellow professionals in the past, it couldn’t have happened to a better person