They clearly need a replacement for next season. Ryan Hampshire or Max Jowitt would be possible options? This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

Max has another year to run on his contract, so they'd have to buy him out of that. That's even if Wakefield want to sell, which I doubt they do. When MC was on Yorkshire Radio he spoke about those players who's contract's end in 2018 and getting them sorted out, I'd imagine Max would be part of that. Especially as Grix's deal runs out at the end of next season and will be 34, so will be 35 the season after. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Cas only signed him on a permanent deal a few months ago for a six figure sum.



Although no official statement from the club as to what hes done, or how long he will be banned for.



One question, will he pull on a Cas shirt again.



To me he has cost the club a lot of money, and whilst spending full cap probably, dont have a sugar daddy, probably arent cash rich.



Eastern Wildcat wrote: Cas only signed him on a permanent deal a few months ago for a six figure sum.



Although no official statement from the club as to what hes done, or how long he will be banned for.



One question, will he pull on a Cas shirt again.



To me he has cost the club a lot of money, and whilst spending full cap probably, dont have a sugar daddy, probably arent cash rich.



Will they be in a position to buy someone out of a contract.



Depends what they did with the other £150k they got from Solomona fee. Then there's prize money for finishing top I assume, and maybe for reaching Grand Final? But they certainly won't get their money back for Hardaker that's for sure.



So happy to see Luke Gale revert back to his Bratfut Bulls form. Now he's had his season in the sun don't be surprised to see him back to normality from now on. That cocky swagger and bad hair was starting to wind people up. Ta ta Luke !! X Wildthing

Gale was non existent yesterday - but to be fair to him same could be said for the majority of the Cas squad.

Losing Hardaker won't have helped at all mind - I can't see him pulling on a Cas jersey again now, no matter what he

Losing Hardaker won't have helped at all mind - I can't see him pulling on a Cas jersey again now, no matter what he

has done. He certainly has a lot to answer to, idiot!

Car will be back next season and Gale will still have his swagger.

It was just one game.

They seemed caught in the headlights didn't they. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha wrencat1873

PopTart wrote: Car will be back next season and Gale will still have his swagger.

It was just one game.

They seemed caught in the headlights didn't they.



Agree with this.

The glare of the spotlight was just too much for some of their players and Hardaker was a huge miss, both in terms of his own ability and his place within the team.

His absence stifled their options down the left hand side and caused them to move Eden, one of their most potent attacking threats to FB.

The Sky commentary was about right when it said that, it would have helped if he (Eden) been playing their for a few games before hand.

Agree with this.

The glare of the spotlight was just too much for some of their players and Hardaker was a huge miss, both in terms of his own ability and his place within the team.

His absence stifled their options down the left hand side and caused them to move Eden, one of their most potent attacking threats to FB.

The Sky commentary was about right when it said that, it would have helped if he (Eden) been playing their for a few games before hand.

Felt a bit sorry for young Milner, hero against Saints and couldn't catch a cold last night



Yesterdays final was a non entity to me because, probably for the first time I couldn't decide who I wanted to win!

I do admire Cas though, for taking a stand against Hardacre, much the same was MC did with Smith and Locke.

