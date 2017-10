Max has another year to run on his contract, so they'd have to buy him out of that. That's even if Wakefield want to sell, which I doubt they do. When MC was on Yorkshire Radio he spoke about those players who's contract's end in 2018 and getting them sorted out, I'd imagine Max would be part of that. Especially as Grix's deal runs out at the end of next season and will be 34, so will be 35 the season after.