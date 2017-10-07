WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker

Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:10 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
They clearly need a replacement for next season. Ryan Hampshire or Max Jowitt would be possible options?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:22 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Max has another year to run on his contract, so they'd have to buy him out of that. That's even if Wakefield want to sell, which I doubt they do. When MC was on Yorkshire Radio he spoke about those players who's contract's end in 2018 and getting them sorted out, I'd imagine Max would be part of that. Especially as Grix's deal runs out at the end of next season and will be 34, so will be 35 the season after.
Re: Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Cas only signed him on a permanent deal a few months ago for a six figure sum.

Although no official statement from the club as to what hes done, or how long he will be banned for.

One question, will he pull on a Cas shirt again.

To me he has cost the club a lot of money, and whilst spending full cap probably, dont have a sugar daddy, probably arent cash rich.

Will they be in a position to buy someone out of a contract.
