Cas only signed him on a permanent deal a few months ago for a six figure sum.
Although no official statement from the club as to what hes done, or how long he will be banned for.
One question, will he pull on a Cas shirt again.
To me he has cost the club a lot of money, and whilst spending full cap probably, dont have a sugar daddy, probably arent cash rich.
Will they be in a position to buy someone out of a contract.
