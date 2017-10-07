|
victarmeldrew wrote:
how many times have you seen Luke Hooley play
vastman wrote:
once, how many times have you?
vastman wrote:
Walker isn't one of our youngsters so what are you on about. As ever you're picking an argument over another issue, my attendance record
That said the amount of times you attend does not make you an expert does it
Slow down a bit here big man, Im not looking for an argument nor do i want to be your next victim, I could though ask you what your on about with walker because as above victor asked how many times youd seen Hooley play, i dont want to get into a needless argument about whose been to more games and maybe should not have said it, my point was that it you want to know anything about junior rugby at this club Vic's the man and he's more likely to have forgotten more about Hooley than youll ever know.
You seriously need to chill out man
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:11 am
Has anyone seen or heard from Hardaker over the last few days? Just wondering about another rumour I heard that would make it unlikely he could attend let alone play this weekend.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:30 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Has anyone seen or heard from Hardaker over the last few days? Just wondering about another rumour I heard that would make it unlikely he could attend let alone play this weekend.
In the Lake District apparently and not attending the final.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:57 am
Wonder if he's in john kears log cabin!
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:05 pm
little wayne69 wrote:
Slow down a bit here big man, Im not looking for an argument nor do i want to be your next victim, I could though ask you what your on about with walker because as above victor asked how many times youd seen Hooley play, i dont want to get into a needless argument about whose been to more games and maybe should not have said it, my point was that it you want to know anything about junior rugby at this club Vic's the man and he's more likely to have forgotten more about Hooley than youll ever know.
You seriously need to chill out man
I really have no idea what the hell you are on about, you seem to be the agitated one not me.
As for the victor meldrew stuff, yeah right of course he is, isn't everyone on here, I'd be a millionaire if I'd got a pound for every time I'd been told that on here
Anybody can say stuff like that on here, so go on then name this font of all knowledge, why not, what can you possibly have to lose.
PM me if you wish. One things for sure, I expect him to have at least coached at International and NRL level after your build up
Or here's a better idea, the original poster has now replied and it's clear I misunderstood his post - it happens - so why not leave it at that.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:30 pm
vastman wrote:
Or here's a better idea, the original poster has now replied and it's clear I misunderstood his post - it happens
- so why not leave it at that.
More than happy to
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:21 pm
It's a good thing he's in the Lake District
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:29 pm
Probably be up for a free transfer now, even if he's not guilty of anything
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:41 pm
wtid71
Strong-running second rower
Clearly disrupted their play today and the team seemed out of sorts from the off. They've still had an exceptional season and I hope to see us both in the arm wrestle for a top 4 spot next season.
Hats off to Leeds today for their performance and I hope the McDermott out mob will give him the credit he deserves.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:04 pm
Hardacre has cost them big time. He deserves everything he gets.
